WATCH: This video of IndiGo honouring Param Veer Chakra awardee Major Sanjay Kumar on board a flight will melt your hearts

In a heart-warming tribute to valour and bravery, IndiGo Airlines took a momentous step to honour Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, a Param Veer Chakra awardee, for his exceptional courage and unwavering dedication to the nation during the Kargil War in 1999.

The inspiring story has captivated the nation and garnered praise from prominent figures, including renowned businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who expressed deep admiration for the courageous soldier.

The heart-warming video, shared by IndiGo Airlines on their Twitter handle, titled "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar Ji," has been widely shared and appreciated on social media, where the captain of a flight could be seen honouring a former Indian army veteran on board.

“The reason I’m standing before you is because we have a very special person with us on board today, we have a Param Veer Chakra awardee that is with us, Sanjay Kumar ji, seated on Bravo one,” said the captain of the flight while addressing the passengers.

“For those of you who don’t know what this award is, this award has only been given to 21 people in the Indian history so far. It is for the highest gallantry and bravery award, given during war time,” the captain added.

While narrating the brave story of Subedar Major Kumar, the captain added that on July 4, 1999, as a member of 13th battalion of Jammu-Kashmir Rifles, he was leading a scout team task to capture the area of flattop during the Kargil war because it was held by Pakistani troops at the time.

Subedar Major Kumar realised the importance of capturing this area because there was a bunker on top of it, that was pinning down the Indian troops.

“Sanjay alone crawled around the ledge to the back and then charged the bunker from behind. At that time he took two bullets to the chest and one in his forearm, but still managed to enter the bunker and in a hand-to-hand combat, overpowered the Pakistani troops at the time,” said the captain.

“Later on Sanjay took their (Pakistani troops) automatic machine gun and went down to the second bunker where he also killed their other troops. Thus securing the area of plateau that was one of the prime important strategic places. So we’d like to thank you for your service first of all and we are very proud to have your onboard today,” the captain concluded.

Anand Mahindra, known for his appreciation of remarkable individuals, couldn't resist expressing his profound respect for the army veteran.

“When you see the video, you’ll acknowledge that I don’t need to explain why Subedar Sanjay Kumar is my #MondayMotivation I pray that I may acquire even a fraction of his extraordinary courage. Bravo,

@IndiGo6E. Keep honouring our Bravehearts,” the Mahindra Chairman said in a tweet.

Twitterati too were quick to acknowledge the greatness of Sanjay Kumar.

One user while commenting on Mahindra’s tweet shared a video of Subedar Major Kumar and said that he was going for a Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration on invitation by TBR Sainik School in Telangana, founded by an IAF Ex-servicemen.

Thank you @IndiGo6E for sharing this video and @anandmahindra Sir for reposting it.



He was going for Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration on invitation to TBR Sainik School, Telengana founded by an IAF Ex-serviceman, Mr. TBR Garu, my Alma Matter.



“We feel compelled to honour all the unsung heroes who defend our country’s honour,” said another user.

IndiGo6E's tribute serves as a call to action for us to unite and stand in solidarity with our brave soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices and emulating their courage in our daily lives.



As the nation continues to cherish and celebrate the bravery of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, his story will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that lies within the brave men and women who safeguard the country's sovereignty. IndiGo Airlines' gesture to honour such heroes sets a remarkable precedent in acknowledging and expressing gratitude to the nation's protectors.

