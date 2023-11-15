Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty chant bhajan at Diwali puja

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty sang a bhajan during a Diwali puja at their home in London.

The couple was joined by their children, Krishna and Anoushka, and other family members and friends. The puja was performed by a Hindu priest, and the bhajan that Sunak and Murty sang was "Aarti” bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.

Diwali night Bhajan by PM Rishi Sunak & family at Southampton Mandir .



Sunak's parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, were also present at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple on Radcliffe Road for the ceremonies.

Prime Minister Sunak addressed the crowd, expressing his joy at being back in his birthplace. "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place where the values my parents raised me with were reinforced - the importance of family, faith and service, education and hard work. Looking around, I'm inspired that there is a whole new generation raised with those same values," Rishi Sunak said, as per BBC report.

The video of Sunak and Murty singing the bhajan went viral on social media, and it was praised by many for its representation of religious diversity in the United Kingdom.

Sunak and Murty are both Hindu, and they have been open about their faith. In a recent interview, Sunak said that he believes that Diwali is a "festival of light, hope, and renewal," and that it is a time to "celebrate our diversity and come together as a community."

Sunak revived nostalgic memories when he visited his childhood temple recently for Diwali. Sunak, once a devout attendee of Sunday classes, shared tales of learning about Hindu culture, deities, and prayers during his youth. The community, ecstatic and brimming with familial warmth, greeted Sunak like a returned family member.

Sunak's deep-rooted connect to his Hindu heritage resonated during the Diwali meet-up at 10 Downing Street - the Prime Minister's official residence. The Chancellor took his commitment to honour the Hindu community a step higher by hosting members at Downing Street.

