Water purifier wars: Kent withdraws ads against Urban Company's 2-year filter claim after Delhi HC hearing

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Delhi High Court questions Kent

During the hearing, Justice Bhambhani said Urban Company had established grounds for interim protection against the advertisements.“After hearing [Urban Company's counsel] at length, I am convinced that at least an ad interim injunction is made out,” the judge observed.

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The Court also questioned whether Kent’s advertisements were actually promoting its own products or were primarily aimed at discrediting Urban Company’s technology. “You’re not saying why we should buy Kent,” the Court remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Bhambhani further criticised the broad language used in Kent’s advertisements, particularly claims that the two-year filter-life technology was false or unsafe. “Your disparagement is very, very wide. This can’t be true. These are all fake claims. These are false marketing gimmicks, etcetera. You don’t say this,” the judge said.

Urban Company defends

The case concerns Urban Company’s Native M1 and M2 water purifiers, whose key selling proposition is that they can operate for up to two years without routine servicing or filter replacement under specified conditions.

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Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Urban Company, told the Court that the company had invested around ₹80 crore in advertising the two-year no-servicing feature. The company also claimed that it holds around 42% market share among water purifiers offering such filter-life technology.

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Urban Company said its technology relies on multiple systems, including pre-filtration, smart-rinse, anti-scalant dosing and auto-flush, which are designed to reduce clogging and extend filter life.

Company cites laboratory tests

Urban Company also placed laboratory reports before the Court to support its claim. According to the company, its purifiers were tested using approximately 12,000 litres of water, with TDS levels ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 parts per million (PPM). Urban Company said 12,000 litres represents the estimated water consumption of an average household over two years.

The company further alleged that Kent had incorrectly claimed that the two-year filter-life claim was based on testing conducted at only 750 PPM TDS. Urban Company said it had informed Kent through a legal notice that its products had been tested at significantly higher TDS levels, but Kent continued making the allegation in its advertisements.

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Kent says filter life depends on water quality

Kent, represented by Senior Advocate Rajeshwari Hariharan, defended its advertising campaign by arguing that the lifespan of a purifier filter cannot be assessed independently of the conditions in which the machine is used, according to Bar and Bench. Kent submitted that factors such as water hardness, turbidity, TDS levels and the amount of water consumed can affect filter performance and longevity.

The company also pointed to the fine print accompanying Urban Company’s own advertisements, arguing that the two-year claim was subject to particular testing conditions. Kent contended that water quality varies significantly across India and even between different localities within Delhi. Therefore, it argued, a two-year filter-life claim could not necessarily be treated as a uniform guarantee for every consumer.

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Kent agrees to withdraw advertisements

While the Court acknowledged that water quality and household consumption can influence filter life, Justice Bhambhani took issue with the sweeping nature of Kent’s allegations against the technology. Following the Court’s observations, Kent agreed to withdraw the disputed advertisements within 10 days.

The company also undertook not to publish or circulate advertisements or promotional material containing the same or substantially similar claims that could disparage Urban Company’s two-year filter-life or no-servicing proposition. The Court recorded Kent’s undertaking instead of formally passing an interim injunction.