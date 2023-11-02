'We don't hire people looking for jobs': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal reveals company's recruitment strategy

Foodtech major Zomato's co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal recently revealed the recruitment strategy of the company. In a recent interaction, he said that the company does not hire people who are looking for jobs.

"The kind of workforce we hire is very different. Ideally, we don't hire people who are looking for jobs. The kind of people we need, they don't search for jobs," Goyal said in conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his show, The Ranveer Show.

The Zomato chief further stated that the company looks for good people, approaches them and then works on them -- especially when it comes to mid to senior level hirings.

Launched in 2010, Zomato's technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search and discover restaurants, read and write customer generated reviews and view and upload photos, order food delivery, book a table and make payments while dining-out at restaurants.

On the other hand, restaurant partners are provided with industry-specific marketing tools which enable them to engage and acquire customers to grow their business while also providing a reliable and efficient last mile delivery service.

Talking about the GenZ workforce, Goyal said that they are way smarter. "GenZ's are way smarter than we were at that age and the potential is huge, but they've less patience than us at that age. And patience is a virtue which is required at work," he said.

When asked about how the company hires as it upgrades at every stage, Goyal said, "it's better to grow from within".

"Zomato is 15 years old. We have enough people who are 5-6 years old in the system. In such a case, the context gets changed. If we were a two-year-old company, we had no choice but to get external hires but now if I have to bring someone from outside, either I have to be very sure that he's really good or that he has a unique skill," Goyal stated.

Further deliberating on the challenges of hiring from outside, he said, "If I hire from outside, it will take six months to bring someone. First, you'll interview for three months. Then he'll have to serve three months' notice period in his previous organisation. He'll join in six months and there'll be induction for three months. Then, after a year's time you'll know his performance. That way, you've lost two years."

"It's easier for me to pick someone from inside, spend three months to grow him/her and put him in that role. He/she knows the business and that works."

Zomato Limited recently turned profitable for the first time ever in the first quarter of FY24. The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ending June 2023, compared to a loss of Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 2,416 crore, up nearly 71 per cent year-on-year, compared to Rs 1,414 crore in the corresponding period last year.

