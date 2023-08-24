‘We may fail, but we also rise higher’: Desi netizens slam old NYT cartoon after Chandrayaan-3 landing

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: Hours after The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) Moon mission landed on the lunar surface, desi social media users dug up the old, controversial cartoon published by New York Times (NYT) following India’s budget mission to Mars, Mangalyaan, in 2014.

The cartoon showed a mustachioed Indian man, clad in a turban and dhoti, along with a cow, knocking at the door or a room with two Englishmen clad in tuxedos and reading a paper with the headline ‘India’s Mars Mission’. The room had the words ‘Elite Space Club’ printed on the windowpane. The cartoon was widely criticised as racist and mocking India’s achievements. The newspaper had later issued an apology.

But apologies mean little when true sentiments reveal themselves. As evinced by the reactions, following Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon, social media users have neither forgotten nor forgiven NYT’s racist cartoon.

For instance, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, wrote that India could fail but it also rises. “This comic strip on the left was published by the same group that wrote the article on the right,” she said in a post that had images of the old cartoon and the headline of NYT’s article on Chandrayaan-3’s landing.

Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl, who shared the original NYT cartoon along with Times of India’s rebuttal by cartoonist Sandeep Adhwaryu that showed a group of well-dressed men with rockets knocking on the door of the same ‘Elite Space Club’ that now has a mustachioed Indian man in a turban and dhoti, along with a cow, reading a newspaper. While the original TOI cartoon showed the Indian man reading the newspaper with the headline ‘India Launches Record 104 Satellites’, the cartoon that Bahl shared had the headline: India first to land near south pole of Moon.

Senior VP at Kotak International, Prasad Subramaniam, shared the cartoon along with a snippet of a new NYT article that called Chandrayaan-3’s achievements “even sweeter”. Life comes full circle, said Subramaniam.

“Close to a decade back, a cartoon showing India's space ambitions was trolled for having racist overtones. The international publication apologized, but the hurt over the cartoon kept simmering and is again doing the rounds as India celebrates the successful landing on the Moon and has now joined the 'elite' club,” said Rajiv Banerjee, Group Head - Corporate Communications at Piramal Enterprises Ltd, who shared a self-drawn sketch, an iteration of the NYT cartoon.

Many others shared the sentiment, calling out NYT for its disparaging cartoon.

This cartoon published by NYT is certainly racist.



But let's not take offence!



Yes, we are proud to be a land of snake charmers, cows & gurus. Also, we can land on the moon.



We as Indians shld shrug off Western standards of 'elite' & 'developed'. We don't need their… pic.twitter.com/im5Fp5EN3Y — Manuj Jindal (@manujjindalIAS) August 24, 2023

NYT mocked Indian Space program in 2014.

An Indian Cartoonist made the updation in 2017.

Now , post the stupendous success of #Chandrayaan3Mission , waiting for the updation to this cartoon.

India's time has come .

Salute to @ISRO and our scientists and technical workers. pic.twitter.com/wZj8g7cojy — Ajay Bagga (@Ajay_Bagga) August 24, 2023

9 years ago, The New York Times published this to racially mock Indians on Mangalyaan - India’s Mission to Mars.

Today, NYT live streamed Chandrayaan-3, India’s Moon Mission to soft land on the lunar south.

Life always comes a full circle

Stay humble. 🙏#Chandrayaan3Success pic.twitter.com/yExNSm89BT — Professor 🇮🇳 (@Masterji_UPWale) August 24, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 gave a fitting reply today . Take that NYT for publishing this disgusting cartoon #Chandrayaan3 #India @nytimesworld pic.twitter.com/SCSk7nQJfj August 23, 2023

New York Times cartoon in 2014. Who’s laughing now pic.twitter.com/mRairxuJDC — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) August 23, 2023

From being mocked in a 2014 via cartoon to now becoming the FIRST country to land on the moon's South pole, how times have changed!

Vishwaguru jai bharat 🇮🇳❤️#Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon pic.twitter.com/UMG3jE4EZH — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) August 23, 2023

Time to look back at this racist cartoon by the New York Times. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/co2r4CmE2d — Srishti (@TechellaTea) August 23, 2023

India, on Wednesday, became the fourth country to land on the Moon, and the first to land successfully on the Moon’s south pole. On Thursday morning, ISRO confirmed that rover Pragyan stepped out of lander Pragyan to rove on the lunar surface. “Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India, Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon! More updates soon," the space agency said.

ISRO had also shared images of the lunar surface soon after the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the Moon.

