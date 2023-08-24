‘Hum already chaand pe reh rahe hain’: Pakistani man’s hilarious reaction on Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing goes viral 

Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious mission to the Moon, on Wednesday evening made a smooth landing on the lunar South Pole. Hours after Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing, Pakistanis shared their reactions regarding the same. Out of various Pakistani reactions, a 16-second-long video has spread like wildfire on X, formerly Twitter.

In this viral video, a Pakistani youngster is seen telling a citizen journalist that India is investing money to go on the Moon whereas Pakistanis are already living on the Moon. “Wo to paise laga ke jaa rahe hain na, hum to already chaand pe reh rahe hain aapko nahi pata tha,” the man says in the viral video.

The citizen journalist goes onto ask the youngster what he implies when he says that Pakistanis are already living on the Moon. To this, the citizen says that there is no electricity, cooking gas and water in Pakistan just like the Moon. The video was originally posted by Shoaib Chaudhry, a Pakistani YouTuber.

Also Watch: Sky is not the limit for India, says PM Modi; ISRO chief, NASA Administrator to Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani, here's how Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing was celebrated

Soon after the video went viral, social media users were quick to share their two cents on it. “In a way feel pity for Pakistani public. Pakistan’s corrupt ministers are to blame,” a user said. “Putting jokes aside, as a Pakistani, I am genuinely pleased for the people of India. They are on the right path towards becoming a great nation,” another user said.

"You have to concede it to them. Pakistanis have the best sense of humor even in most difficult of times. No wonder, they produced best stand up performers," another user said.

In a way feel pity for Pakistan public. Pakistan corrupt ministers are to blame. — Rajan B (@RajanB123443) August 24, 2023 Putting jokes aside, as a Pakistani, I am genuinely pleased for the people of India. They are on the right path towards becoming a great nation. — DHW (@WDM1021) August 24, 2023 You have to concede it to them..

Pakistanis have the best sense of humor even in most difficult of times.

No wonder, they produced best stand up performers. — Sudhir (@suddoo) August 23, 2023 Loved their honesty 😂 — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) August 23, 2023 This is savage! 🤣🤣 — VK! (@varoun3883) August 23, 2023

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: ‘Congratulations neighbours’ trends as Pakistanis wish India

With this unprecedented feat, Chandrayaan-3 has become the first-ever space mission to successfully land on the Moon’s South Pole. India has also become the fourth country to successfully land on the lunar surface after Russia, China, and the US.

Shortly after the landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the communication line between Vikram lander and its command centre in Bengaluru had been established. The space agency also shared first images of the Moon’s surface after landing.

ISRO chief S Somanath said the success of Chandrayaan-3 gives India’s space scientists the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions.

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has successfully rolled out of the Vikram Lander and is on the Moon’s surface. The maneuver to roll out Pragyan rover started slowly after the dust settled on the Moon’s surface, ISRO said.

Also Read: ‘We may fail, but we also rise higher’: Desi netizens slam old NYT cartoon after Chandrayaan-3 landing

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander; ISRO says 'India took a walk on the moon'

Also Watch: PM Modi at BRICS Summit, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO to open in Top News on August 24: HAL, Monte Carlo, RailTel ex dividend stocks, Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty technical view, Gold price outlook

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 success: Triumph of Indian innovation, human capital, says ex-NASA official

Also Watch: Stocks to watch on August 24, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), RailTel, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Monte Carlo, others