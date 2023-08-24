Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: ‘Congratulations neighbours’ trends as Pakistanis wish India 

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was a roaring success as the spacecraft made a smooth landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to land on the perilous south pole region of the Moon.
But the congratulations for India came from an unlikely source, Pakistan. As congratulations poured in, 'Congratulations neighbours' started trending on X, formerly Twitter.
Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane said that she has been watching a 'space show' these days and the fact that what is shown in these shows is now a reality for India is 'just incredible'. “I’ve been watching a space show these days.. it’s so so fascinating to watch fiction and then to know it’s now a reality for our neighbours is just incredible #Chandrayaan3. Congratulations India & lots of love to all of my Indian fans on this outstanding achievement,” Hocane wrote on X.
“Congratulations India. Congratulations Modi ji. Congratulations ISRO. And sorry to those in Pakistan who were praying for the destruction of this mission. We did it. The history has been created! (sic),” Actor-model Shayan Ali said in a post.
“Congratulations neighbours you have truly achieved something amazing. I am not ashamed to admit that you are decades ahead of us at the moment (sic),” another user wrote.
Also Read: ‘We may fail, but we also rise higher’: Desi netizens slam old NYT cartoon after Chandrayaan-3 landing
Here are some more reactions from Pakistanis on Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing:
Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander on Wednesday evening touched down on the southern pole of the Moon. Due to this achievement, India has become the only nation that achieved a successful landing in this region. The southern pole of the Moon, replete with craters, is of interest to astronomers given its water ice deposits.
Around four hours after the Vikram Lander touched down on the Moon, a ramp was formed for the Pragyan rover. Pragyan rover weighs 26 kg, has six wheels and measures 0.9 × 0.75 × 0.85 meters. Its wheels also bear the ISRO logo.
Also Read: ‘Hum already chaand pe reh rahe hain’: Pakistani man’s hilarious reaction on Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing goes viral
Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 success: Triumph of Indian innovation, human capital, says ex-NASA official
Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander; ISRO says 'India took a walk on the moon'
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today