Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, flags flash flood risk in THESE areas. Check details here  

Today weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of India. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places over Odisha and east Uttar Pradesh on August 3 and in parts of Chhattisgarh and west Madhya Pradesh on August 4. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in east Madhya Pradesh on August 5. The weather office also predicted light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh on August 3. Heavy rain showers are also likely over east Uttar Pradesh during August 4-6.

Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during August 3-6 and in east Rajasthan from August 3-5. Heavy rainfall is also very likely across pockets of west Uttar Pradesh on August 3, Uttarakhand during August 3-5, and in Himachal Pradesh on August 4 and 5.

Similar weather conditions are likely over coastal Karnataka till August 4 and over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days. Very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on August 3. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next four days.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over coastal Karnataka during August 3-4. Meanwhile, the weather office also issued flash flood warning for several parts of India till 5:30 pm on August 3.

The Met Department warned of moderate flash flood risks over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand on August 3. Parts of Odisha likely to witness flash floods on August 3 are Anugul, Balangir, Baragarh, Bauda, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts.

There is also a high likelihood of low to moderate flash flood over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Konkan and Goa during the same time. “Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 6 hours,” the Met Department said in its alert.

