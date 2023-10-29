Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till November 1

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala from October 29 to 30. It has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next five days.

“Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next 5 days and over South Interior Karnataka on the 30th & 31st of October. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 29th30th October and reduction thereafter,” IMD said in its latest bulletin on Sunday.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall likely over extreme south peninsular India and Islands,” added the national weather agency.

The Met department is also expecting light rain and snow in higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh from October 31. But, the weather in the state is likely to be pleasant during the week.

Shimla is expected to record the highest and lowest temperatures at around 23 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. In the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong (1.1 degrees Celsius) and the highest temperature was recorded at Una (31.2 degrees Celsius), according to the weather department.

The morning sky in the nation's capital will be mostly clear with some mist. Around 33 degrees Celsius would be the maximum temperature and the lowest is expected to be approximately 16 degrees Celsius. The highest and lowest recorded temperatures on Saturday were 33.3 and 14.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, said IMD.

In Kolkata, the sky will continue to be partly cloudy today. The high and low temperatures will be around 31 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. In the meantime, Sikkim and every Sub-Himalayan West Bengal district are most likely to see dry weather.

Also watch: Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing in 'Friends', passes away at 54