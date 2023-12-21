Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; issues dense fog alert for THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu on December 21. The warning comes as several districts have been battered by heavy rainfall which has disrupted normal life.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works carried out in the Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts which were affected by 'historic' rainfall over the last two days.

Also WATCH: Anand Mahindra’s message for new Tech Mahindra CEO, CP Gurnani on 42-year career, Ghazal Alagh on woman judge facing sexual harassment, Vijay Shekhar Sharma on fake Amul AI product: India Inc on X

These unprecedented rains in south Tamil Nadu have claimed 10 lives so far.

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall/snowfall warning in THESE states

Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep today.

"Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep on December 21 and decrease significantly thereafter," IMD's latest bulletin said.

It further added, "Isolated light rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during December 22-24 and over north Punjab, north Haryana and Uttarakhand on December 23."

IMD update: Dense fog warning

The IMD has also issued dense fog warning in several states including Haryana, Punjab, Assam, among others. In its latest forecast on Wednesday, the IMD stated, "Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the morning hours during next four days."

It observed that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 4-8 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh and 8-12 degree Celsius over most parts of East Uttar Pradesh, South Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Northwest, Central and East India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter," IMD stated.

Also Read: Change in India's tone after warning from US over assassination plot: Justin Trudeau