Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states till August 31. Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rainfall and thunderstorm till August 31 in various states of the country. Light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Konkan and Goa on August 27.

There is also a high likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.

The IMD also predicted light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 28.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 29 and 30. The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha on August 31.

“Subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country during next one week,” the IMD forecast further read. At least 367 people have died so far in rain-related incidents so far in Himachal Pradesh, as per the State Disaster Management Authority.

The weather office also forecast thunderstorm with lightning in several states till August 31. Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning on August 27.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to prevail over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on August 28. Parts of Odisha are likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 30 and 31.

