Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rains in THIS state, issues red alert; schools, colleges closed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh for Monday. The weather office predicted moderate rainfall at 13 districts and heavy rainfall at three places. IMD Shimla said in a forecast on Sunday that moderate rain is highly likely over Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Kinnaur, Solan, Lahaul, and Spiti.

The weather office further predicted very heavy rain showers at many places and extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Beas, Ranjit Sagar, and the Pong Dam catchment area.

Given the continuous rain showers in the hilly state, Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday said that all private and government schools and colleges will remain closed on August 14 in view of students’ safety. Himachal Pradesh’s Department of Education also issued a notification informing students that the ongoing exams of Post Graduate classes including B.Ed exams slated on August 14 have been cancelled.

“This is for the information of all concerned and worthy Principals of colleges affiliated and maintained by HP University that keeping in view the incessant rains and inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the University has decided to cancel all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B.Ed exams scheduled on August 14 only,” the notification read.

The heavy rain showers caused landslides and rockslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to blockage of key roads. The major roads that were blocked due to heavy rains include National Highway-05, National Highway-205, and National Highway-907A. On NH-5, around 11 roads have been opened for traffic movement.

However, only one lane has been opened for vehicular movement on some roads including Parwanoo-Datyar road, Datyar-Chakimore road, Chakimore-Jabli road, and Jabli-Dharampur road.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 90 landslides and 55 flash floods so far. As per officials, 257 people lost their lives due to monsoon-related incidents since June 24. The state police has issued an advisory, urging citizens to avoid unessential travel and travelling at night in areas as landslides and rockslides are not visible.

