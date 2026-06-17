Maritime routes must be safe: PM Modi at G7 on loss of lives of Indian seafarers

PM Modi at G7: Countries must ensure maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump. His remarks came days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.

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Addressing an outreach session of the summit in Evian-les-Bains, Modi, "We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives.”

Modi said that lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation. He welcomed progress in peace efforts in West Asia and noted the loss of life and property in friendly countries in the region.

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The US Central Command said it disabled three vessels in early June, claiming they tried to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports. Modi raised the issue ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump.

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He also raised concerns of the Global South, saying these countries seek partnership, not just support. Modi called for moving beyond the donor-recipient mindset to work as equal partners rooted in dignity.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss deepening India-UK ties in trade, technology, innovation, defence and clean energy. Modi described the meeting as "wonderful" and said the past year had been "outstanding" for India-UK relations.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in innovation, artificial intelligence, skill development and sports, and strengthening investment linkages. The MEA said India-UK ties continue to gain momentum across multiple sectors and welcomed progress on the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap.

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Modi also met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the situation in West Asia. They underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Modi described the meeting as "very good" and said they discussed India-UAE ties and ways to energise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He thanked the UAE government for its care and concern for the Indian community living there.

The MEA said the two sides reviewed measures to deepen the bilateral partnership and called for continued free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting followed a US-Iran deal to end their 107-day war, which had closed the strait and triggered a global energy crisis.

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Separately, Modi met leaders from South Korea, Egypt, Japan and Kenya. He described his talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as "very good" and noted ongoing cooperation in trade and other sectors.

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Modi said India cherishes its long-standing friendship with Egypt. On Kenya, he said India and Kenya share a partnership anchored in the aspirations of the Global South.

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Modi called his interaction with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "great" and said India and Japan will continue to deepen ties with a focus on trade and investment.

Modi travelled to France for the G7 summit as India was invited as a guest country. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, with the European Union also a member.

