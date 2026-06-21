What made an Indian couple leave India for Thailand? The answer isn’t money

For many people, relocating abroad is often linked to better salaries or career opportunities. But for one Indian couple, the decision to move to Thailand was driven by something far simpler — a better quality of everyday life.

Shreya and Amit, an Indian couple who recently shared their experience on social media, said their move was not about leaving India behind but about finding a lifestyle that felt more balanced and comfortable.

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In an Instagram post, the couple addressed a question they are often asked: "Why did you move to Thailand?"

"India will always be home. But after spending time in Thailand, we realized our day-to-day quality of life felt... better," they wrote.

Similar rent, different lifestyle

According to the couple, the cost of renting a home in Thailand is comparable to what they would pay in many Tier 1 Indian cities. The difference, they said, lies in the daily experience.

They explained that after living in Thailand, they began to appreciate a slower pace of life. While some conveniences available in India are absent, they believe the trade-off is worthwhile.

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'Most interactions feel more human'

For Shreya, one of the most noticeable changes has been the way people interact with one another.

"People are kind. Strangers smile. They hold doors open. They respect personal space. Most interactions feel less transactional and more human. As a woman, walking home late at night doesn't feel like a risk assessment exercise. I don't find myself constantly staying hyper-vigilant," she wrote.

The luxury of having more time

The couple also highlighted what they described as the biggest benefit of the move — having more time.

"And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn't feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafés. More time together," they said.

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The post was accompanied by a video showing glimpses of their life in Thailand, including visits to local cafés and neighbourhoods.

Social media reacts

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users sharing their own experiences and opinions.

One user said, "Thailand is one of the easiest countries to settle into. The quality of life is genuinely underrated."

Another user noted, "People often focus only on salary, but having more time for yourself is a luxury too."

A third commenter wrote, "I lived in Bangkok for three years and completely understand what they're talking about."

However, not everyone agreed. One user pointed out that every country comes with its own challenges and that experiences can vary depending on personal circumstances.