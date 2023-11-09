'Who is Orry?': Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey spill the beans on internet sensation's identity on 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8

In a recent appearance on season eight of the iconic chat show Koffee With Karan, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey finally spilled the beans on the recent internet sensation Orry and shared a few details about his identity on one of the most controversial couches.

Everyone has been curious about the identity of Orry, formally known as Orhan Awatramani, for months after his pictures with almost every Bollywood celebrity, from Deepika Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, went viral on the internet.

He treats his followers with inside pictures and videos from various significant events attended by big celebrities. However, no one truly knows his real profession or what he does otherwise. But in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared some fascinating details about the recent internet sensation. Sara and Orry were seen together in several pictures shared by the latter, and they share a great bond; surprisingly, they even took some trips together.

In a recent episode, the host of the show, Karan Johar asked, “Who is Orry, the world wants to know?”

To this, Sara replied by saying that Orry is a really funny person; adding to that, Ananya Panday noted that he is good with captions, and she takes his advice while posting one.

"He is a man of many things; he is a really funny person,” said Sara. Ananya Panday added, “I think he is going by 'Loved but Misunderstood'. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.”

Orry shares a close friendship with Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, among other star kids on the block.

On October 26, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests on the chat show, followed by Sunny and Bobby Deol. The other Bollywood stars expected to appear on the show are Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and more.

Also watch: Ananya Panday poses with Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ananya, Sara Ali Khan on 'Koffee With Karan', Kareena Kapoor's Singham Again look, Leo star Vijay, Kamal Hassan's picture: Celebs on Insta