Why are south, west sides of Indian cities posh? Viral theory links it to a British obsession

Why are the poshest neighborhoods in Indian cities often found in the south or west? A LinkedIn post by MarkitUp cofounder Saransh Anand has reignited debate over an old but curious theory: colonial winds may have shaped India’s modern real estate map.

“Ever noticed how in most Indian cities, the south and west sides are the posh ones?” Anand asked, listing off South Delhi, South Mumbai, West Pune, and South Kolkata. “It’s almost like the compass decides the rent.”

At the heart of the theory lies a colonial obsession with hygiene. British planners, Anand explained, favored the south and west sides of cities during the Raj because of prevailing wind directions. “India’s monsoon winds blow from the southwest to the northeast. That meant the south and west got fresh air, while the north and east got the humid, polluted air.”

British officials, keen on comfort, built their homes and administrative quarters—often called “civil lines”—upwind. Downwind zones were left for local settlements, markets, and industry. A century later, many of those same upwind zones have evolved into the upscale neighborhoods of today.

“Better infrastructure followed the money, and the pattern has sustained itself,” Anand wrote.

But he also cautioned against overgeneralizing. “Wind direction isn’t the only reason. In cities like Bangalore or Hyderabad, the ‘south = rich’ logic has more to do with modern development than colonial wind.”

Urban historians have noted similar patterns in other formerly colonized regions. However, factors like topography, post-independence planning, and tech-driven urban growth have also played major roles in shaping which neighborhoods rise—and which stagnate.