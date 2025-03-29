'Why is everyone trying to....': NRI in Canada says India's lifestyle is better, viral post triggers fierce debate

For decades, the dream of a better life abroad pulled thousands of Indians toward countries like Canada, chasing promises of better education, higher incomes, and a more comfortable lifestyle. But a quiet reversal is underway. A growing number of non-resident Indians (NRIs) are now rethinking the foreign dream and returning home, driven by both personal priorities and shifting ground realities. In one such story, a Canada-based professional shared why he’s ready to head back to India just a year after moving.

The user, who moved to Canada last year with his wife and child on a closed work permit, said he no longer sees “big benefits staying in Canada.”

“I came to Canada last year along with my wife and kid on closed work permit. Back in India we both were working and able to save 30 LPA ($50,000 CAD). After spending a year in Canada, I feel India is offering better lifestyle than here,” he wrote. “Don’t take me wrong, even if both of us working will be able to save 100k CAD. When we ask my colleague and friends why they wanted to settle here, I don’t find any strong reason.”

Weighing the pros and cons, he laid out his reasoning:

Benefits in Canada:

Free healthcare (though he believes Indian insurance can match this)

Free education (the only clear advantage)

Larger homes and cars (which he finds unnecessary)

Social respect among relatives (which he doesn’t value)

Potential wealth after 7-8 years

Standard 9-to-5 work schedule

Benefits in India:

Pleasant weather

Cultural roots and proximity to family

Ability to care for parents

Better food and digestion

Potential to build a side business

Family support in raising kids

“Why is everyone trying hard to settle abroad?” he asked, questioning if he was letting go of a golden opportunity.

The post triggered a wide spectrum of responses.

One user argued Canada offers a much better work-life balance. “Most of my friends in India don’t have fixed working hours... Earning in dollars gives you more financial flexibility, and international travel is more convenient.”

Another warned of the fierce competition and poor public infrastructure in India. “Cities are dense, polluted, and lack basic amenities like parks and footpaths. Government institutions are corrupt, and water crises are common.”

But not everyone was sold on the West. “Nope, you are not missing anything... We are moving back too. It’s just not worth it. Health care has completely broken and education here sucks.”

Others struck a middle ground. One user, settled in Canada since 2015, said, “There’s no way in hell I can even imagine doing an office job in India. The traffic, crowd, and pollution are exhausting. But I may still return for my aging parents — just not permanently.”

Another put it plainly: “If you can save 30L in India, it is absolutely better even if you save $100k CAD (which is about 60L)... But it depends on what kind of education you want for your kids.”