'Will you see my wedding...’: A daughter’s plea that defied a 100-day death sentence for this CEO

Arjun Sen’s life was one of achievements, accolades, and aspirations — until it wasn’t. At 32, the marketing professional was at the pinnacle of his career, leading high-stakes meetings and sealing deals.

But everything changed in an instant. During an ordinary workday, Arjun began vomiting blood in the middle of a meeting. The aftermath was anything but ordinary.

Related Articles

Medical reports revealed an aggressive cancer, and doctors delivered a grim verdict: Sen, the founder and CEO of ZenMango, had only 100 days to live.

Breaking the news to loved ones proved as harrowing as the diagnosis itself. With his family thousands of miles away in India, Arjun had to rely on phone calls to share the devastating truth. Tears, shock, and helpless sympathy greeted him on every call, each one chipping away at his resolve.

But it was his young daughter’s piercing questions that jolted him back to fight. “Dad, are you dying? Will you be there at my wedding?” she asked, her voice trembling with fear. Those words became his turning point.

Arjun vowed to defy the odds—not just for himself, but for the future moments his daughter envisioned.

From that day, Arjun approached his battle like a meticulous strategist. He rigorously followed his treatment plan, overhauled his lifestyle, and clung to hope as tightly as his dwindling strength allowed.

Friends and doctors started referring to him as a “future cancer survivor,” and their belief in him became a lifeline.

As his health stabilized, Arjun poured his energy into what mattered most: time with loved ones, meaningful conversations, and writing. Words became his sanctuary, a way to process the pain and share his resilience.

Years later, Arjun’s extraordinary journey caught the attention of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who wanted to bring it to the big screen.

At first, Arjun hesitated, but his daughter urged him to say yes, believing his story could inspire countless others. That decision led to the film I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan—a celebration of Arjun’s triumph over adversity.

More than 25 years after his diagnosis, Arjun has become a beacon of hope for cancer patients worldwide. His message is simple yet profound: focus on the quality of life, cherish every moment, and find strength in the darkest times.

