‘Worked round the clock to develop YouTube live shopping’: Gurugram man after Google sacks him

A Gurugram man who claimed to be one of the almost 453 Google employees recently laid off posted on LinkedIn to explain his shocking departure from the firm. The man , who worked as a Strategic Partner Development Manager at Google India said his life was turned ‘upside down’ at 8.34 p.m. when he got the news of his firing.



In a LinkedIn post, the former Google employee wrote, “Yesterday, I received some news that I never thought I would - I was laid off from my position as a Strategic Partner Development Manager at Google India. At 8:34 pm IST, my life was turned upside down.”



“As a pro-Googler, I have always given my best to the company, and I was honored to have received spot bonuses for my hard work,” he said.

The ex-Googler described his contributions to the search giant, which included 'working around the clock to offer support to his team, developing India operations of YouTube live shopping, and onboarding top-level market partners'.



“Despite my contributions, it's heartbreaking to see talented people being let go. But, as they say, every cloud has a silver lining. I am optimistic that this change will lead me down a new path of growth and self-discovery,” he said.



He closed his post by asking for new job leads and thanking his friends, family, and previous coworkers for their help.

According to reports, the company has cut off approximately 450 employees from its India division. The primary Google India office centres are in Gurugram, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.



Nevertheless, it is unclear whether this is a new round of layoffs or part of the bigger layoff of about 12,000 employees, representing 6% of its global workforce, announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in January.

