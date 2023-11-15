World Cup Semi-final, IND vs NZ: Anushka Sharma blows flying kiss after Virat Kohli scores record 50th ODI ton

The ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli today hit his 50th ODI century during the faceoff against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today, November 15, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As soon as Kohli hit that 100, the stadium was filled with loud cheers from the audience; however, the moment was sealed after his wife, Anushka Sharma, blew flying kisses towards him after this unmatchable achievement of Kohli.

The actress was seen to be the biggest cheerleader of Virat Kohli, and people on the internet loved this adorable moment between the couple. This achievement of Kohli broke the legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI century record, and this was Kohli’s third century in the World Cup.

The former footballer David Beckham was also seen clapping for the cricketer as he made this milestone achievement. The Indian skipper bowed to Sachin Tendulkar as he achieved the remarkable feat of his career, and Sachin can also be seen giving him a loud cheer.

David Beckham congratulated Virat Kohli for his 50th century. pic.twitter.com/8HHlvFHUPl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, on October 22, India registered its fifth win after beating New Zealand. Yet again, during the match, Virat showed his potential as he was in sight of his second successive ODI hundred. However, he fell five runs short.

At that time, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a video by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The shared video shows Virat getting caught as he tries to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you (sic).” Sharma also shared another photo of Virat and called him a 'storm chaser'.

For the past couple of weeks, there have been several rumours that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child, but there has been no confirmation from the couple’s side. Currently, the couple have a baby girl, Vamika.

