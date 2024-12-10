World's best boss, Taylor Swift! American pop sensation rewards Eras Tour crew around Rs 1700 cr bonus

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has made waves around the world, becoming a historic success over the past two years. The tour, which spanned 21 months and featured 149 shows across five continents, has not only captivated millions of fans but also generated an astonishing $2.2 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to The Associated Press.

In recognition of the hard work of her crew and performers, Swift distributed an impressive $197 million or over Rs 1671 crore in bonuses. This generous reward extended to a wide range of individuals involved in the tour, including on-stage performers, truck drivers, caterers, production staff, carpenters, physical therapists, and video teams, as reported by People.

Following the conclusion of her North American leg in August 2023, Swift awarded over $55 million in bonuses to her team. During this segment of the tour, she earned more than $1.04 billion.

The final show of the Eras Tour took place at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on December 8, where Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans. Reflecting on the journey, she stated, "We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life."

As she prepared to perform her closing track, "Karma," Swift thanked the audience once more, saying, "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date - my beloved Eras Tour." She concluded the performance with a heartfelt bow.

According to Taylor Swift Touring, over 10 million fans attended the Eras Tour, solidifying its status as the best-selling tour in history and achieving double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour to date. The tour kicked off in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a significant event in pop music recently, gaining even more impact with its worldwide reach. As she concludes this nearly two-year tour, let's reflect on the most memorable experiences from it.