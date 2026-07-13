The world's 10 biggest cities by population are out — two Indian cities make the top four

As urbanisation accelerates across the globe, the world's biggest cities continue to expand, bringing both economic opportunities and mounting infrastructure challenges. A new global ranking highlights the fastest-growing urban centres, with Asia dominating the list and India emerging as one of the most urbanised nations.

According to a report published by ArchDaily, based on the latest estimates from World Population Review (WPR), Shanghai remains the world's most populous city in 2026 with an estimated population of 24.72 million, followed by Delhi at 23.39 million. The ranking reflects city-level population estimates rather than broader metropolitan or urban agglomeration figures.

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Urbanisation reshaping the world

More than half of the world's population now lives in urban areas, a share projected to approach 70% by 2050, according to the report. As cities continue to grow, governments face increasing pressure to improve housing, transportation, public infrastructure, climate resilience and public services.

The report notes that population growth is placing unprecedented demands on mobility networks, public spaces and sustainable urban planning, making architecture and city governance central to future development strategies.

Top 10 largest cities in the world in 2026

Based on WPR estimates, the ten most populous cities are:

Shanghai, China – 24,722,254 Delhi, India – 23,390,383 Kinshasa, DR Congo – 21,852,144 Mumbai, India – 21,782,818 Beijing, China – 21,571,693 Karachi, Pakistan – 21,243,390 Shenzhen, China – 20,622,629 Guangzhou, China – 18,515,410 Kano, Nigeria – 17,510,247 Chengdu, China – 15,831,571

India has 2 cities in the list

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India continues to feature prominently in the rankings with 2 cities among the world's 10 largest by population.

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Besides Delhi and Mumbai occupying the second and fourth positions, Bengaluru ranks 12th with a population of 15.57 million, Kolkata stands 13th with 15.44 million residents, and Chennai is 17th, with an estimated population of 13.11 million.

Fastest-growing megacities

Among the world's largest cities, Kinshasa recorded the highest annual population growth rate at 5.13%, followed by Bengaluru (4.1%) and Karachi (4.03%). These growth rates highlight the rapid pace of urban expansion across parts of Africa and South Asia, where rising populations are intensifying demand for housing, jobs and public infrastructure.