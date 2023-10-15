'You are my Sachin Tendulkar': Zerodha's ex-employee shares heart-warming post on Nithin Kamath's birthday

A former employee of online brokerage Zerodha sent heartfelt wishes to his former boss Nithin Kamath on his 44th birthday, which was on October 5. Gouri Sankar Dash said in a LinkedIn post that cricketers are not the only icons people can have and business leaders can also be icons in their own right.

In a long post shared on October 11, nearly a week after Kamath's birthday, Dash said this was a birthday wish post to someone he deeply admired and followed wholeheartedly. "Cricketers aren't the only icons; business leaders are idols, too." He also shared a picture of Kamath, which he said was put up on his wall 1.5 years back. "Apologies for the A-4-sized photos; I didn’t have an A3 printer at my hostel. This photo was put up on my wall 1.5 years back," he wrote.

Dash, who worked in Zerodha from February 2020 to July 2022, recounted that he was worried and confused when he left his job at the brokerage firm to join the XIM University in Bhubaneswar. "I had left my job at Zerodha to pursue a two-year postgraduate management program in Finance. I questioned whether pursuing the CFA alongside my job at Zerodha (a place I truly loved) would have been a better choice. So, I had to plan wisely and make the most of these two years,” the post read.

He said that this was the moment when he decided to put Kamath’s photograph on his wall and also equated him to Sachin Tendulkar, the master blaster of Indian cricket. “That’s when I decided to put up your photo on my wall—Nithin Kamath. You are my Sachin Tendulkar in my field, and I never thought I’d become such a devoted fan of anyone or look to them for inspiration. It was a first,” he said.

He also explained why he was inspired by Kamath and called him “the most ethical person" he had ever seen. He also said that the respect he saw for Kamath among the managers and other Zerodha employees was “truly incredible”. “I analyzed what made you my inspiration. As someone who hasn't had much money in life, but I've witnessed a life of integrity and ethics. I can't speak for other businessmen or leaders, but you, sir, are the most ethical person I've ever seen. The respect I observed among managers and other Zerodha employees for you is truly incredible. You genuinely care for them as your own,” he stated.

Dash, who was an assistant manager in Zerodha, said that his respect for Kamath increased when he saw his bald picture with his wife Seema on social media. In March last year, Kamath shared his wife Seema’s battle with cancer on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Kamath shared a picture of himself with Seema and wrote in a tweet that Seema was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021 and decided to share her journey and learnings so far. He added that his wife Seema decided to create awareness around cancer and the importance of health checkups, insurance, and overall health and well-being.

“My respect for you multiplied the day I saw your ‘bald’ picture with Seema ma’am after her diagnosis. You remain a rock amid chaos and don’t lose the greatest gain for me at Zerodha. I still remember those days when I used to feel very hurt when an angry customer used to question you or Zerodha. As we knew, there was 100 per cent transparency and how ethical you were,” Dash noted.

“Though I miss reading your posts, I'm fortunate that you appear in videos from time to time, and I listen to you carefully. The way you replied to me in my times of need and helped me after I left the place is something I can never forget,” he wrote.

