‘You make me feel special...’: Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional note for ‘brother’ Chris Martin after Mumbai concert

‘You make me feel special...’: Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional note for ‘brother’ Chris Martin

Bollywood badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, penned a heartfelt note for ‘brother’ Chris Martin and said Coldplay co-founder is ‘one in a billion’. SRK’s love and admiration was visible as he gushed like a little boy while praising the band’s performance in Mumbai.

Sharing a clip of the band’s performance on X (formally Twitter), SRK wrote, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!”

Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!! pic.twitter.com/6R6Dg8TeXe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 20, 2025

Coldplay kickstarted their India tour with a bang in Mumbai on January 18 evening. The UK band led by Chris Martin left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd at the DY Patil Stadium.

From singing their iconic creations like ‘Fix You’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four musketeers gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, the band’s vocalist, surprised all with “Jai Shri Ram” and also added “char chaand” to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying “shukriya”.

Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the Babulnath temple in Mumbai ahead of his performance. A video from their visit was posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Martin was seen greeting priests with a smile inside the temple. He also did a ‘namaste’. The Coldplay’s lead vocalist, exuded traditional vibes in a powder blue kurta and black trousers, while Dakota opted for a printed kurti and wrapped a dupatta over her head.