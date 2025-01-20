‘Jasprit Bumrah says he needs to ball at me’: Chris Martin enthralls crowd at Coldplay Mumbai concert

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: British band Coldplay’s first concert in India in nine years saw frontman Chris Martin give a shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah, speak in Hindi and Marathi, say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and perform some of their biggest hits.

The British band kicked-off their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour’ at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. They performed there on January 18 and 19, with the next show on January 21. Coldplay will then perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay performed some of their chartbusters including ‘Paradise’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Fix You’, and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. Videos from the event have inundated social media.

Chris Martin at Coldplay Mumbai yesterday:



“Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things Britain has done and (still) welcoming us to your home”



British meltdown incoming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3A15HEtFhH — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 19, 2025

Chris Martin really did “Let me show you how Jasprit Bumrah ended England 😭”at the coldplay concert in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/9TeCyHncgS — Rahul Goradia (@RahulGoradia1) January 19, 2025

The whole crowd singing "My Universe" at Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, India. This is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/L1koIebnXH — K⁷ | BTS YEAR (@tksovers) January 18, 2025

Chris Martin interacted with the audience, and read out a placard that was being held by a fan. “What does Jai Shri Ram mean? Must be something good,” he said to an excited audience.

He spoke in Marathi – “Tumhee saghre aaj chaan distat’ (You all look beautiful today) – and in Hindi – “Aap sab ka bahut swagat hai humare show pe. Mumbai mein aakar hume bahut khushi ho rahi hai. (You're all very welcome to our show. We feel happy after coming to Mumbai.)

"Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad but I tried my best," he said, adding that this was their fourth visit to India and the second time playing. He even invited a young boy to sing with him on stage.

Towards the end of the concert, Martin said it was time to wrap it up since Jasprit Bumrah had to play cricket at the stadium. D Y Patil sports stadium is primarily a cricket stadium but is used for football, music concerts and other events as well.

“We got to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play cricket backstage. Thank you very much, everybody, good night. He says he needs to ball at me. We love you Jasprit. So, we are going to ask him to wait for 15 minutes. So, we would like to play the song one more time, this time with four of us and the 60,000 of you all in the same breath,” Martin added.

Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion.