‘Your network is your net worth’: INSEAD admit on why an MBA tag is still worth it in a skill-first world

At a time when the entire world seem to be debating degrees vs skill sets, a student's Reddit post has made a compelling case for why an MBA from a globally reputed institution like INSEAD, ISB, or MIT can be a game-changer — not just for career progression, but for long-term influence and access.

Sharing his personal journey, the Redditor who goes by the name Akshay, a mechanical engineer from VTU with 3.5 years of experience at L&T, reflected on how even with a solid foundation and accolades like the “Rising Star Award,” he felt like he was “on the outside of big opportunities.” That changed when he secured an admit from both ISB and INSEAD, choosing the latter for its January 2025 intake.

“It wasn’t just the brand (though that opens a lot of doors), it was the access to brilliant minds, the alumni who reply to your messages just because you share a school, and the confidence it gives you in rooms you once felt too small for,” he wrote.

Despite having what many would call a modest GMAT score of 630, Akshay emphasized the power of storytelling and real impact in his application — and now uses his experience to inspire others aiming for top schools.

His post underlined the compounding value of elite MBA networks over time. “Five, ten years down the line, when you're raising capital, pivoting industries, or seeking board seats, THAT ALUMNI TAG speaks before you do,” he explained.

He also pointed to tangible examples from peers who leveraged their MBA brands to land CXO positions, spearhead global expansions, and break into high-stakes roles in venture capital and private equity. “It’s not just about getting a job,” he noted, “it’s about having a seat at the table where real decisions, deals, and impact happen.”

To those considering business school, Akshay’s message is clear: a top-tier MBA isn’t just an education — it’s a long-term investment in credibility, connection, and confidence.