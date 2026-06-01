Dhurandhar 2 box office collection on day 73 touches ₹1850 crore worldwide; Can it beat Dangal?

Ten weeks in, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is still turning up to work. On its 73rd day, the Aditya Dhar directorial doubled its previous day's collection and crossed a milestone that only one Indian film has ever surpassed.

Still finding the audience

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹20 lakh on day 73, a 100% jump over the ₹10 lakh it collected on the 11th Friday. The film is running against fresh competition from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, yet its hold at the box office remains striking for a film in its eleventh week.

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Its domestic total now stands at ₹1,185.65 crore net, or approximately ₹1,399.06 crore gross.

The week-by-week story

The film's staying power is best read in its weekly breakdown. It opened to ₹690 crore in its first eight days including paid previews, followed by ₹271 crore in week two and ₹120 crore in week three. Collections tapered steadily — ₹58 crore, ₹20.63 crore, ₹12.5 crore, ₹5.54 crore, ₹3.89 crore, ₹2.19 crore, ₹1.45 crore — before settling into its current daily trickle in weeks eleven and beyond.

Only Dangal has gone further

At the overseas box office, Dhurandhar 2 has concluded its international run at ₹451 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total stands at ₹1,850.06 crore, making it only the second Indian film in history to reach that mark globally, behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which collected ₹2,059.04 crore.

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Produced on a budget of ₹225 crore, the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer has delivered returns of 426.95%, a number that needs no qualifier.