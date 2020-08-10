'Great move' or 'unnecessary leniency'? Zomato's period leave policy divides netizens

Zomato on Saturday announced that it would allow 10 days of period leave to women and transgender people in a year. In his blog, CEO Deepinder Goyal urged his fellow male employees to support their colleagues who would avail these leaves in order to build a "truly collaborative culture at Zomato". However, the policy has restarted the debate on period leaves that has been raging on for years now.

Netizens seem to have been equally divided on the policy. Some have pointed out that this would lead to discrimination against women when it comes to hiring, and derail the movement for gender equality. While some have argued that such a policy is a long time coming and is a welcome move.

'Good move,' some said...

This policy, as much as it debated, does not appear to be hastily etched. In its blog, Zomato gave some 'necessary advice' on the policy. "These leaves should only be availed if you are really unable to attend to work," was one of the points. It also said that the leaves must be availed on their HR portal. "Do not abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks," said Zomato.

It also put a little postscript for the male employees too. "This is a part of life, and while we don't fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out," said Goyal.

The company also said that if any employee availing these leaves face any distasteful comments, then they must report to the HR's prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) team.

