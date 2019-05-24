Surat fire: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Vijay Rupani extend condolences to victims

PM Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the victims of the shopping complex fire in Surat. Expressing his anguish over terrible incident, the Prime Minister urged the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted expressing sorrow over the incident. "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to fire in Surat. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said he had instructed officials to do the needful after the incident, which has claimed 15 lives so far. "Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Rupani wrote on Twitter.

Darshana Jardosh, who was yesterday re-elected as the MP from Surat, said those responsible for the incident would be held accountable. "Words cannot describe the terrible tragedy that has taken place in Sarthana in Surat. My sincere condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives. All those responsible for this will not be spared & will be brought to justice," Jardosh tweeted.

BJP chief and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah has urged his party workers to help those in need. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident in Surat, Gujarat. My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need," Shah tweeted.

Casualties include eight students from a coaching centre in the building. The Gujarat government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Latest reports suggest that fire fighting operations are underway. 18 fire tenders are at the spot. Local authorities have clarified that no individuals are trapped in the Surat fire anymore.

