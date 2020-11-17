Business Today
Unhappy CA aspirants vent out anger against ICAI COVID-19 precautions on Twitter

The ICAI has refused to postpone CA exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are expected to begin on November 21. Aspirants are also angry with the ICAI over instances of mismanagement by the organisation regarding examination venues

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | November 17, 2020 | Updated 21:59 IST
The exams are expected to begin on November 21

Aspiring chartered accountants took to Twitter to vent their anger directed at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI has refused to postpone CA exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are expected to begin on November 21. Not only this, but aspirants are also angry with the ICAI over instances of mismanagement by the organisation regarding examination venues.

Earlier, ICAI officials had said that they are committed to conducting CA examinations in a safe and secure environment by observing all necessary guidelines issued by the government. These include maintaining the social distance between candidates, sanitisation of the premises, and checking the temperature of the candidates.

However, these statements have not instilled confidence in CA aspirants who will take these examinations. They are still demanding CA examinations to be postponed. They have taken to Twitter to express their grievances.

ICAI has also been accused of mismanagement. Some students have been complaining about last-minute changes to their exam venue by the ICAI.

