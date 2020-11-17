Unhappy CA aspirants vent out anger against ICAI COVID-19 precautions on Twitter

Aspiring chartered accountants took to Twitter to vent their anger directed at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI has refused to postpone CA exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are expected to begin on November 21. Not only this, but aspirants are also angry with the ICAI over instances of mismanagement by the organisation regarding examination venues.

Earlier, ICAI officials had said that they are committed to conducting CA examinations in a safe and secure environment by observing all necessary guidelines issued by the government. These include maintaining the social distance between candidates, sanitisation of the premises, and checking the temperature of the candidates.

However, these statements have not instilled confidence in CA aspirants who will take these examinations. They are still demanding CA examinations to be postponed. They have taken to Twitter to express their grievances.

Other professional institutions have postponed their exams, but #icai is just stubborn to give answers to students. But the most inhuman thing is, they postponed online exam for members. But adamant enough to conduct physical exam for lakhs without SOP/FAQ#ICAI_DENIES_EQUALITY - raja reddy (@rajared24317198) November 17, 2020

The council is taking exams conducting as an Ego and pride. They Postponed the members exams. They never cared for students.#ICAI_DENIES_EQUALITY #icaiexams #icaiexampostponementpic.twitter.com/mhHy29eq0B - Sð¤· (@S1234M56) November 17, 2020

ICAI has also been accused of mismanagement. Some students have been complaining about last-minute changes to their exam venue by the ICAI.

You would hv never witnessed this extent of mismgnmt. With 3 days to go for exams,centres r still being changed. Queries of stdnts hv not been answered since long. In some cases,blank mails r being sent as ans to queries.#ICAI_DENIES_EQUALITY #ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY#icaiexams - Shubham Dubey (@skdshubhamdubey) November 17, 2020

Dear sir my centre is 38 km away from my house and I have to use public transport only. In earlier attempts I use to shift to nearby place of centre but as they are yet to decide the same I am still here as of 17-11-20.#ICAI_DENIES_EQUALITY #ICAI_DENIES_SAFETY - ankit sharma (@ankitsh54992388) November 17, 2020

