All about 'Operation Iron Swords' Israel launched after Hamas' surprise attack

Responding to Hamas's surprise attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday launched operation 'Iron Swords'. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. "In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza," IDF said on 'X'.

What is Operation Iron Swords?

Operation Iron Swords is Israel's retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant organisation, on Israel. On Saturday morning, Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, killing at least 100 people and claiming it had taken dozens of hostages.

The Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead and wounded being carried into hospitals. The Israeli military said navy forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants trying to infiltrate Israel by sea.

Operation Iron Swords takes into account all the attackers who have infiltrated into Israel and are carrying out attacks on civilians and Israeli defence forces.

"The IDF will protect the residents of the State of Israel, the terrorist organization Hamas will pay a very heavy price. The public is asked to obey the orders of the Home Front Command to stay near protected areas, and residents of the Gaza Strip are asked to stay in their homes," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari had said earlier.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel’s retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Hamas said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel's escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, according a report in Associated Press.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, announcing the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media and calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

