Barack Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' to be released after US Election

The first volume of former US President Barack Obama's long-awaited memoir will be released in November after the US Election. Taking to Twitter, he announced that the book titled "A Promised Land," will be available on November 17, two weeks after Election Day.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody," Obama said in a tweet on Thursday.

"In the book, I''ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows," he said.

"And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody - a task that won''t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens," Obama said.

The 768-page book, which will be released in 25 languages in markets globally, will cover his early political career and journey to the White House and his first term in office. Obama's book, like his previous ones, will be released by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The publication date for the second volume is yet to be determined.

The hardback edition of the book will cost $45 in the US, while the digital copy will cost $17.99. The audio version will be available at $40 for a download and $65 for a CD.

The book is the most anticipated presidential memoir in memory, as much or more because of the quality of the writing than for any possible revelations. It is guaranteed to sell millions of copies.

A member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American to be elected as President of the United States. He served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He has been called the most literary president since Abraham Lincoln and has already written two highly praised, million-selling books: "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope," both of which have been cited as aiding his presidential run in 2008 and making him the country's first Black president.

By Chitranjan Kumar