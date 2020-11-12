'Time to give up': Donald Trump's son Eric shares bizarre tweet asking people to vote

Social media users poked fun on US President Donald Trump's eldest son Eric Trump as he urged voters in Minnesota to "get out and vote" one week after the voting for the US presidential elections concluded on November 3-- when Joe Biden was declared as the President-elect.

Though this tweet got deleted within minutes as it violated Twitter's content policy vis-a-vis US elections, nothing really escapes the radar of the social media.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Eric Trump's vote appeal

Something's not okay, hmm

This, however, is not the first time that the eldest Trump son was mocked. Previously, he was trolled for a variety of reasons: his bogus claims of ballots getting burned, 'censoring' of his posts by the Big Tech and claims of the Democratic Party spamming Trump campaign's voter fraud hotline with messages.

Eric, however, is not the only one to believe that Donald Trump won the November 3 presidential elections. While speaking to the reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also asserted that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration. The top American diplomat added that the world is keenly watching the events in the US and all votes are going to be counted.

Also read: US First Lady Melania wants Donald Trump to admit he has lost: US media

Also read: US President-elect Joe Biden picks over 20 Indian-Americans in transition team