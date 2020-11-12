'Time to give up': Donald Trump's son Eric shares bizarre tweet asking people to vote

Social media users poked fun on US President Donald Trump's eldest son Eric Trump as he urged voters in Minnesota to "get out and vote" one week after the voting for the US presidential elections concluded on November 3-- when Joe Biden was declared as the President-elect.
Though this tweet got deleted within minutes as it violated Twitter's content policy vis-a-vis US elections, nothing really escapes the radar of the social media.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Eric Trump's vote appeal
Something's not okay, hmm
Dude, you need to go lay down. Seriously. Somethings not right. @erictrump https://t.co/iv0WGkpxzJCary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) November 11, 2020
Thomas got no chill
Why is Eric trump tweeting to people to get out and vote? There isnt an election every Tuesday Eric... pic.twitter.com/jLhfOlMs7Nmarie (@uselesstat) November 10, 2020
Eric Trump=Internet Explorer. Hence proved
Proof Eric Trump is Internet Explorer (yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/YiJaPl6aeNBizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) November 11, 2020
Should we just call him 'Dumb Trump son of the week'?
you just tweeted for Minnesota to get out and vote. I thought Don Jr had already locked up "Dumb Trump Son of the Week." pic.twitter.com/NVOepSj9YESam Rogers (@NC9of9) November 10, 2020
What latest gaffe did he commit now?
He did what now? https://t.co/1vXUdq3Ro3George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 10, 2020
Please give up at least now
Eric Trump is encouraging voting in Minnesota, Mike Pence is sunning in Florida, and Rudy is probably still at the dildo store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 10, 2020
It's time to give up.
This, however, is not the first time that the eldest Trump son was mocked. Previously, he was trolled for a variety of reasons: his bogus claims of ballots getting burned, 'censoring' of his posts by the Big Tech and claims of the Democratic Party spamming Trump campaign's voter fraud hotline with messages.
Eric, however, is not the only one to believe that Donald Trump won the November 3 presidential elections. While speaking to the reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also asserted that there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump Administration. The top American diplomat added that the world is keenly watching the events in the US and all votes are going to be counted.
