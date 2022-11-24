Elon Musk launches 'Stay @Work' merchandise a day after finding 'Stay Woke' t-shirts at Twitter

A day after discovering a closet full of "#StayWoke" t-shirts at Twitter's headquarters, its new owner Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted a photo of a black t-shirt with "#Stay@Work" printed on it.

Musk's tweet of "awesome new Twitter merch" was a jab at the work ethic persisting at the social media platform before he took it over. The idea of the "#StayWoke" message at Twitter was to express support for Black employees at Twitter and create awareness about police violence against Black people. Woke is a term used for a person who is aware of the social injustices around them.

Last week, Musk sent an email to employees of Twitter, demanding they commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or receive “three months of severance,” if they did not consent to these conditions, or support his vision for “Twitter 2.0.”

The ultimatum came at a time when Musk had already fired key Twitter executives, laid off half of Twitter’s full-time employees, and slashed the number of contractors working with the company without notice.

Awesome new Twitter merch! pic.twitter.com/zqdL9xGRuR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Later on Thursday, Musk tweeted, "You might notice small, sometimes major, improvements in speed of Twitter. Will be especially significant in countries far away from USA."

