Iceland, Bhutan, Canada among top 10 countries with the most freshwater per person. Check full list here

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The figures underline how geography and population size can dramatically influence a country's freshwater availability. Importantly, having abundant freshwater resources does not automatically mean that every resident has easy access to safe drinking water, as infrastructure, geography and water management also play major roles. The ranking offers an interesting snapshot of the world's freshwater wealth and the countries where water resources are particularly abundant on a per-person basis.

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Top 10 Countries with the most freshwater per person

1: Iceland

Freshwater per person: 15,715,042

Iceland tops the list, benefiting from glaciers, abundant precipitation, rivers and a relatively small population. Its position reflects the country's exceptionally high freshwater availability compared with its population.

2: Guyana

Freshwater per person: 10,357,802

Guyana's huge rainforest cover, heavy rainfall and low population density contribute to its exceptionally high freshwater availability per person.

3: Suriname

Freshwater per person: 5,611,506

More than 90% of Suriname is covered by tropical forest, while its relatively small population and high rainfall help give it one of the world's highest freshwater resources per capita.

4: Bhutan

Freshwater per person: 3,527,939

Located in the Himalayas, Bhutan benefits from glaciers, snowmelt and mountain-fed rivers. Its extensive forest cover also plays an important role in maintaining its water systems.

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5: Papua New Guinea



Freshwater per person: 2,772,204

Papua New Guinea's tropical climate, heavy rainfall and extensive river systems give it substantial freshwater resources relative to its population.

6: Canada

Freshwater per person: 2,585,036

Canada possesses some of the world's largest freshwater reserves, including vast lakes, rivers, glaciers and groundwater resources. Its enormous landmass and relatively low population density contribute to high per-person availability.

7: Norway



Freshwater per person: 2,472,029

Norway's mountainous landscape, glaciers, lakes, rivers and high precipitation levels make it one of the world's most water-rich countries.

8: Gabon



Freshwater per person: 2,383,742

Gabon's tropical climate and extensive rainforest ecosystem provide significant freshwater resources, while its comparatively small population increases the amount available per person.

9: New Zealand



Freshwater per person: 2,270,735

New Zealand has abundant rainfall, numerous rivers and lakes, snow-fed waterways and relatively low population density, contributing to its strong freshwater availability.

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10: Solomon Islands



Freshwater per person: 2,020,001

The Solomon Islands' tropical climate and high rainfall support substantial freshwater resources, particularly when measured against its relatively small population.

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Why these countries have so much water

The ranking shows a clear geographical pattern. Many of the countries in the top 10 have high rainfall, extensive forests, glaciers, mountain ranges or large river systems. Another major factor is population. A country can have a large overall freshwater supply, but if it has a comparatively small population, its freshwater resources per person can be extremely high.