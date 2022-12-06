'If you benefit from our suffering...': Ukraine minister hits out at India for importing cheap oil from Russia

In an interview with a news channel, Ukraine's Foreign Minister criticised India over cheap oil imports of Russian oil. Dmytro Kuleba told NDTV that India's move is "morally inappropriate" and that the cheap oil comes as Ukrainians suffer from Russian aggression every day.

Kuleba said that if in case India benefits because of Ukraine's suffering, it would be good to see more of India's help addressed to the war-torn nation. Kuleba was responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on EU's fossil fuel imports from Russia. EAM on Monday had said that between the months of February and November this year, the European Union (EU) has imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that it is not enough to point fingers at the Union and claim they are doing the same thing.

Kuleba also mentioned that India (i.e., Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can help put an end to the ongoing war.

Calling India a very important player in the global arena, Kuleba said India needs to be direct in referring to the situation in Ukraine. He stated that Ukraine waits for the moment when Indian foreign policy will call spade a spade, and name the conflict what it is, a "Russian aggression against Ukraine".

India, due to its close strategic relationship with Russia, has abstained in voting against Moscow in United Nations resolutions with condemn the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory

On being asked if New Delhi's intervention would settle the conflict, Kuleba said it is important to make an effort because nothing changes if nobody tries.

Russia started invasion of Ukrainian territories on February 24, 2022. Since then, it has captured thousands of square kilometres in the East and South. However, Ukraine has been able to re-take the city of Kherson in over the last few weeks.

