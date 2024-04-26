'India can speak on its visa policy': US on Australian journalist's visa row

In response to claims made by an Australian journalist regarding the denial of a visa extension, the United States has clarified India's right in determining its visa policies on Thursday.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel refrained from commenting on India's visa policies directly, stating, "The government of India can speak on its own visa policy. That is not something I am going to opine on from here."

The controversy arose when Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), departed from India on April 19, citing visa extension denial. Dias alleged that her reporting had "crossed a line," which had resulted in the refusal of an extended visa by the Indian government.

Dias claimed, "After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension...less than 24 hours before my flight." She further stated that her election licence was withheld due to an Indian Ministry directive, prompting her departure on the first day of national elections.

Contradicting Dias's claims, sources within the Central government claimed that her allegations were inaccurate and misleading. They asserted that Dias had violated visa regulations in her professional pursuits. Despite this, she was assured an extension for election coverage upon request.

Dias's previous visa was valid until April 20, with the visa fee paid on April 18. Sources confirmed that her visa was extended until the end of June on the same day.

Sources further clarified that Dias voluntarily departed India on the same day, holding a valid visa with an approved extension. They falsified her assertion of being denied election coverage, stating it was factually incorrect.