Planning to travel abroad? Here’s how to apply for passport online

Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, passport services have improved drastically by 500 per cent nationwide, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.



He said that 234 passport melas have been held since June, with 500 more planned in the coming days.



If you intend to travel abroad, now or in the future, you must have a passport. Here’s how to apply for it online:

Click on the following link to access the official Passport Seva Online Portal: https://portal2.passportindia.gov.in/.

If you are an existing user who needs to reissue a passport, log in to the portal by entering your Login Id and Password by clicking "Existing User Login" on the Home Page.

If you are a new user, go to the Home Page and click "New User Registration," then enter your information, register, and log in using your newly created login credentials.



You'll be presented with the following choices:



a. View Applications You've Saved or Submitted

b. Apply for a new passport or reissue a passport

c. Apply for a certificate of police clearance

d. Request a Diplomatic/Official Passport

e. Apply for Identity Certificate

f. Apply for Surrender Certificate

g. Apply for Background Verification for GEP

h. Apply for LoC Permit

i. View Submitted Appeal(s)

j. Log Appeal

Select the "Apply for New Passport/Reissue Passport" option.



You now have two options:

a. Fill out the online application form and submit it as soon as possible.

b. Download the application form in soft copy, complete it offline, and upload it online to submit it.

Select your preferred option, then proceed to submit your online passport application.

To pay and schedule an appointment, first select "View Saved/Submitted Applications" from the menu, then click on that link.

The government has mandated that all PSK/POPSK/PO appointments must be booked online. Select one of the following payment methods, then finish your transaction:



a. Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa)

b. Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI), Associate Banks and Other Banks)

c. SBI Bank Challan

Schedule your appointment after completing the payment, and then click the link labelled "Print Application Receipt" to print the application receipt that includes your Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number.



You have now successfully submitted your online passport application. All that's left to do is show up at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) of your choice on the day of your appointment.



Keep all of your original documents on hand for verification. Your passport application will be successfully processed once that is finished. A police officer will come to your home in the coming days to start the police verification process. After that, you'll have to go to a specific police station in your area with all of your original documents for one last check.



When everything is finished, you can unwind by taking a seat. Depending on whether you requested a regular or Tatkal passport, your passport will arrive at your home in a few days or weeks.

