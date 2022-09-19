President Droupadi Murmu meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina ahead of Queen's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The Indian President also met Sheikh Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London. President Murmu arrived in London yesterday on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II. She will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and royals from across the globe.

The Indian President also met King Charles III at the reception hosted at Buckingham Palace earlier today. She also signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is to take place in London’s Westminster Abbey today. The Queen’s coffin travelled from the Palace of Westminster or Houses of Parliament to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Two-minute silence will be observed after the state funeral service ends. A public procession will begin as the Queen’s coffin will travel from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. After this, the State Hearse will carry the Queen’s coffin from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, will be laid to rest at Windsor castle next to the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

