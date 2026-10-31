Who is Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. Beyond electric cars and rockets, his current focus spans a massive empire of cutting-edge industries, including his brain-computer interface firm Neuralink, tunnel-construction business The Boring Company, and his generative AI startup xAI.

Musk consistently ranks as the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth tracking between $912 billion and $956 billion according to real-time billionaire indexes from Forbes and Bloomberg. This historic level of personal wealth is primarily anchored in his significant equity stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. It has been supercharged by a massive 2026 industrial ecosystem merger with his generative AI startup, xAI.

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Musk’s technical, aerospace, and business leadership has earned him some of the highest distinct honours in science and industry. He is an elected fellow of the Royal Society and a peer-elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. His work in rocketry has won him prestigious aerospace accolades like the FAI Gold Space Medal and the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

When was this quote said by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk shared this insight during a video interview with venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson.

The quote gained significant public attention and media circulation around July 2016, when it was highlighted in profiles summarising Musk's core philosophies and business insights.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that holding onto resentment is an inefficient use of limited time and mental energy. In Musk’s view, dwelling on past conflicts or nursing long-term animosity drains the focus and cognitive bandwidth required to solve complex problems and build the future.

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Instead of getting trapped in counterproductive cycles of anger or retaliation, the philosophy encourages acknowledging human imperfection, quickly moving past disputes, and redirecting one's energy toward meaningful, forward-looking goals.