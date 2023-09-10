scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Russia hails India for not ‘Ukrainising’ G20 summit; calls it a global ‘breakthrough’

Feedback

Russia hails India for not ‘Ukrainising’ G20 summit; calls it a global ‘breakthrough’

Expressing his gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20, Lavrov emphasised that the West's hegemony was under threat as new centres of power emerged worldwide.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov
SUMMARY
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised India's pivotal role in countering Western dominance
  • He further asserted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi had set a course towards more equitable global governance and financial systems
  • Lavrov emphasised that the West's hegemony was under threat as new centres of power emerged worldwide

Russia has lauded the G20 Summit held under India's presidency as a "breakthrough" event with far-reaching implications for the world. The summit's outcomes have charted a path for addressing various global challenges while emphasising the significance of the Global South.

In a press briefing held on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised India's pivotal role in countering Western dominance on numerous fronts, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Lavrov highlighted that the summit's declaration unequivocally underscored the necessity of resolving military conflicts in accordance with the principles laid out in the United Nations Charter.

Lavrov stated, "India did not allow to Ukrainise the G20 agenda. It is a breakthrough summit in many ways. It provides us a way forward to move ahead in many issues. I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20." He further asserted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi had set a course towards more equitable global governance and financial systems.

Expressing his gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20, Lavrov emphasised that the West's hegemony was under threat as new centres of power emerged worldwide.

Addressing the critical issue of climate change, the Russian foreign minister accused Western powers of failing to fulfill their promise of providing $100 billion annually to support developing nations in dealing with climate change-related challenges. This failure raises questions about the commitment of industrialised nations to address one of the most pressing global issues of our time, according to him.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Tourist smart cards to explore the capital introduced by Delhi Metro; see details

Virtual games, UPI and more: India to showcase digital progress at G20 summit

Published on: Sep 10, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement