Russia hails India for not ‘Ukrainising’ G20 summit; calls it a global ‘breakthrough’

Russia has lauded the G20 Summit held under India's presidency as a "breakthrough" event with far-reaching implications for the world. The summit's outcomes have charted a path for addressing various global challenges while emphasising the significance of the Global South.

In a press briefing held on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised India's pivotal role in countering Western dominance on numerous fronts, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Lavrov highlighted that the summit's declaration unequivocally underscored the necessity of resolving military conflicts in accordance with the principles laid out in the United Nations Charter.

Lavrov stated, "India did not allow to Ukrainise the G20 agenda. It is a breakthrough summit in many ways. It provides us a way forward to move ahead in many issues. I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20." He further asserted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi had set a course towards more equitable global governance and financial systems.

Expressing his gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20, Lavrov emphasised that the West's hegemony was under threat as new centres of power emerged worldwide.

Addressing the critical issue of climate change, the Russian foreign minister accused Western powers of failing to fulfill their promise of providing $100 billion annually to support developing nations in dealing with climate change-related challenges. This failure raises questions about the commitment of industrialised nations to address one of the most pressing global issues of our time, according to him.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Tourist smart cards to explore the capital introduced by Delhi Metro; see details

Virtual games, UPI and more: India to showcase digital progress at G20 summit