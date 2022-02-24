Russia-Ukraine war: Here's how the crisis unfolded -- a timeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine as he called on the latter's army to lay down its weapons. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, February 23, that Russia is attacking his nation's "military infrastructure" as well as border guards in the Donbass region.
Tensions between the two countries have been simmering for months with Russia massing troops near Ukraine. The world's worst fears came true when Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday.
Calling it a military action, Putin said it is aimed at "demilitarising" Ukraine and came in response to threats from the latter.
He also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.
Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.
Here is a brief timeline of the crisis:-
- On November 10, 2021, the US reports unusual Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border.
- On November 28, 2021, Ukraine claims Russia is assembling around 92,000 soldiers for an offensive at the end of January or early February 2022.
- Russia refutes this and three days later blames Ukraine for a military build-up of its own, demanding "legal guarantees: that the latter will never join NATO."
- On December 7, 2021, US President Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin that "strong economic and other measures: will be taken if Russia invades Ukraine."
- Ten days later Russia presents proposals to limit US and NATO influence on former Soviet states.
- On January 17, 2022, Russian soldiers start arriving in ex-Soviet country of Belarus for military drills, which Russia claimed were aimed at "thwarting external aggression."
- On January 19, the US announces an extra $200 million in security aid to Ukraine.
- On January 24, 2022, NATO asks soldiers to be on standby and sends ships as well as fighter jets to reinforce Europe's eastern defences.
- On January 25, 2022, Russia starts military exercises near Ukraine and in Moscow-annexed Crimea.
- On January 26, 2022, the US refuses to close the NATO door on Ukraine with the alliance stating that several of Russia's security demands are "unrealistic."
- On January 28, 2022, Vladimir Putin says the West has ignored "Russia's fundamental concerns" regarding NATO's expansion and has "strike weapons systems near Russia's borders."
- On January 31, 2022, Russia blames the US for whipping up frenzy after the latter said that 30,000 Russian soldiers will be deployed in Belarus near the Ukrainian border by early February.
- On February 2, 2022, the US sends 3,000 soldiers to bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe. Five days later the Joe Biden government said Russia now has 110,000 troops on Ukraine's border with another 40,000 to arrive within a week's time.
- On February 10, 2022, Russia and Belarus start 10-day military manoeuvres. But on February 15, Russia says some of its troops are returning to their respective bases. However, NATO sees no sign of pull out and the US claims Russia is in fact sending reinforcements.
- On February 17, 2022, shell fire escalates all along the frontline of the two Russian-backed enclaves in eastern Ukraine.
- On February 18, 2022, the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk separatist regions state they are evacuating residents to Russia.
- On February 19, 2022, Ukraine claims that two of its soldiers were killed in attacks on the frontline with the separatists backed by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Russia test-fires nuclear-capable missiles.
- On February 20, 2022, Belarus says that joint exercises comprising Russia and Belarus forces are being extended.
- On February 21, 2022, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of
- "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" as "independent".
- The move escalated tensions in the region, making a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine imminent.
- Putin also ordered Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin termed a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.
- On February 24, 2022, Russia declares war on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin warns other nations not to interfere. Explosions heard in Ukraine.