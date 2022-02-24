Russia-Ukraine war: Here's how the crisis unfolded -- a timeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine as he called on the latter's army to lay down its weapons. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, February 23, that Russia is attacking his nation's "military infrastructure" as well as border guards in the Donbass region.

Tensions between the two countries have been simmering for months with Russia massing troops near Ukraine. The world's worst fears came true when Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday.

Calling it a military action, Putin said it is aimed at "demilitarising" Ukraine and came in response to threats from the latter.

Also Read: Russia attacks Ukraine: Is this World War III?



He also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.



Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Also Read: 'Maintain calm': India issues advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine

Here is a brief timeline of the crisis:-