‘Shehbaz Sharif is a national embarrassment’: Pak netizens slam PM for leaving a woman officer drenched in rain

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif drew social media ire for leaving a French woman protocol officer drenched after he walked away with an umbrella

Sharif, on Thursday, arrived in France to participate in two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit held in Paris. Shortly after his arrival, a video shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office generated controversy on social media.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Palais Brogniart to attend the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/DyV8kvXXqr — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 22, 2023

The video captured Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at Palais Brogniart, where the summit was taking place.

Due to the rainy weather, a female protocol officer stood outside the vehicle holding an umbrella. Shehbaz Sharif, after coming out of his car, is seen speaking to the female officer before taking the umbrella from her.

Shehbaz Sharif then walked ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman exposed to the rain.

As Sharif walked on the red carpet, the female protocol officer was seen walking behind the Pakistani PM. By the time they arrive at the main gate, the protocol officer could be seen totally drenched in rain.

The video sparked a debate on social media, with some praising it as a "good gesture" while others criticised it as an 'embarrassment'. Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Paris is in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to attend the two-day summit.

One Twitter user wrote, “Why did he leave the woman in the rain? Shehbaz Sharif is such an embarrassment. Yaar kis cartoon ko PM bana duniya inhone ne.”

Why did he leave the woman in the rain? Shehbaz sharif is such an embarrassment. Yaaar kis cartoon ko PM bana diya hai inho ne. 😂

pic.twitter.com/kPzOmXSvQG — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) June 22, 2023

Another user wrote, “He left the woman in the rain. Such an embarrassment he is to Pakistan.”

He left the Women in the Rain. Such an embarrassment he is to Pakistan. #ShehbazSharif pic.twitter.com/zgQ0inxEl9 — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 22, 2023

Another Twitter user mocked Sharif’s actions as, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is famous for his simplicity and modesty. He even committed to his simplicity by just holding his own umbrella in his hand himself.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is famous for his simplicity and modesty. He even committed to his simplicity by just holding his own umbrella in his hands by himself. Video goes viral. #PMatIntFinanceMoot pic.twitter.com/Pxd7N38Ttf — Adv Usama (@U_s_a_m_a_8) June 22, 2023

