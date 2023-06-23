scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

World
‘Shehbaz Sharif is a national embarrassment’: Pak netizens slam PM for leaving a woman officer drenched in rain

‘Shehbaz Sharif is a national embarrassment’: Pak netizens slam PM for leaving a woman officer drenched in rain

Shehbaz Sharif, in a video that went viral, could be seen walking ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman exposed to the rain

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif drew social media ire for leaving a French woman protocol officer drenched after he walked away with an umbrella

Sharif, on Thursday, arrived in France to participate in two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit held in Paris. Shortly after his arrival, a video shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office generated controversy on social media.

The video captured Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at Palais Brogniart, where the summit was taking place.

Due to the rainy weather, a female protocol officer stood outside the vehicle holding an umbrella. Shehbaz Sharif, after coming out of his car, is seen speaking to the female officer before taking the umbrella from her.  

Shehbaz Sharif then walked ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman exposed to the rain.

As Sharif walked on the red carpet, the female protocol officer was seen walking behind the Pakistani PM. By the time they arrive at the main gate, the protocol officer could be seen totally drenched in rain.

The video sparked a debate on social media, with some praising it as a "good gesture" while others criticised it as an 'embarrassment'. Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Paris is in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to attend the two-day summit.

One Twitter user wrote, “Why did he leave the woman in the rain? Shehbaz Sharif is such an embarrassment. Yaar kis cartoon ko PM bana duniya inhone ne.”

Another user wrote, “He left the woman in the rain. Such an embarrassment he is to Pakistan.”

Another Twitter user mocked Sharif’s actions as, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is famous for his simplicity and modesty. He even committed to his simplicity by just holding his own umbrella in his hand himself.”

Also Watch | Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, attend state dinner for PM Modi; check complete list of guests at White House

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
