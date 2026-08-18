Think India is the tea capital? China dominates global tea production. Here’s who comes next

MUST READ | These two countries consume 70% of the world’s coal…and it’s who you think it is

China’s Overwhelming Dominance

China, the birthplace of tea, produced 3.74 million metric tons in 2024, accounting for 53% of the world’s supply. This output is almost three times that of India, the second-largest producer. In fact, China’s 2024 production alone surpassed the combined total of the next seven largest producers: India, Kenya, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Japan.

India’s Strong Domestic Market

India produced 1.29 million metric tons of tea in 2024, representing 18% of global output. Together, China and India contributed 71% of the world’s tea. Notably, more than half of India’s tea is consumed domestically, making the country not just a major producer but also one of the largest tea markets globally.

Advertisement

Kenya: The Export Powerhouse

Kenya ranks third with 599,000 metric tons (8% of global production) and stands out as the only non-Asian nation among the top eight producers. Despite producing less than half of India’s volume, Kenya is the world’s leading tea exporter, as China and India retain large shares of their output for domestic consumption.

Asia’s Tea Hegemony

Seven of the eight largest tea-producing countries are in Asia. Beyond China and India, key producers include Türkiye (273,000 tons), Sri Lanka (262,000 tons), Vietnam (180,000 tons), Indonesia (125,000 tons), and Japan (74,000 tons). Türkiye also boasts the world’s highest per capita tea consumption, exceeding three kilograms annually.

Concentrated Global Output

The top eight producers collectively accounted for 93% of global tea production in 2024. The rest of the world contributed just 515,000 metric tons, or 7% of total output.