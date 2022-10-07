Is it a packet of chips? Balenciaga's new bag collection will leave you confused

Spanish luxury brand, Balenciaga has launched handbags that look just like a potato chips packet during the Paris Fashion Week. Balenciaga collaborated with Lay’s for its Summer 2023 collection. Balenciaga models walked down the ramp holding different colours of the new Balenciaga X Lay’s handbag collection.
Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia shared a glimpse of the new bags on the internet. He shared pictures of them especially in blue, yellow and red. The caption read, "Balenciaga’s next must-have bag, Lay's-Branded Bag.”
One can see Lay's logo on top of the strapless bag. In the middle of the bag Balenciaga is imprinted instead of the name of the flavour. One can even see the zip on top of the bag revealing that the inside looks more like a silver foil.
Internet users are left in splits, while some are disappointed by the new launch, some are finding the eccentric collection funny. A user named @din mor asked whether it would be possible for people to buy one of the bags.
Another named @BesitoBeso left a funny comment and said these are just chips bags sown together.
@neemqwiin said, "Peckham x Brixton market Aunty x Uncle shop 019 collection. Balenci is taking the piss with stolen work".
@ElenaTarasiuk asked if this is what recycled fashion looks like.
In May this year, Balenciaga launched a limited collection of overly worn and distressed sneakers, labelled as ‘Paris Sneaker’. The Paris Sneaker collection featured 100 pairs of limited edition extra destroyed sneakers. The price of the shoes started from $625, which is approximately Rs 48,304, and went up to a range of $1,850, which is approximately Rs 1,42,982.
Also read: Swiss luxury watch major Franck Muller launches limited-edited watches for India
Also read: Luxury restaurants where you need to book a table three months in advance. And pay a fine if you don't turn up
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today