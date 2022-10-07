Is it a packet of chips? Balenciaga's new bag collection will leave you confused

Spanish luxury brand, Balenciaga has launched handbags that look just like a potato chips packet during the Paris Fashion Week. Balenciaga collaborated with Lay’s for its Summer 2023 collection. Balenciaga models walked down the ramp holding different colours of the new Balenciaga X Lay’s handbag collection.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia shared a glimpse of the new bags on the internet. He shared pictures of them especially in blue, yellow and red. The caption read, "Balenciaga’s next must-have bag, Lay's-Branded Bag.”

Would it be possible to buy one of them bags? — din mor (@EXTREME_lonely) October 4, 2022



One can see Lay's logo on top of the strapless bag. In the middle of the bag Balenciaga is imprinted instead of the name of the flavour. One can even see the zip on top of the bag revealing that the inside looks more like a silver foil.

Internet users are left in splits, while some are disappointed by the new launch, some are finding the eccentric collection funny. A user named @din mor asked whether it would be possible for people to buy one of the bags.

Another named @BesitoBeso left a funny comment and said these are just chips bags sown together.

@neemqwiin said, "Peckham x Brixton market Aunty x Uncle shop 019 collection. Balenci is taking the piss with stolen work".

Those are just chip bags sown together tho…. — 𝐵𝑒ᔕό💗 (@BesitoBeso) October 5, 2022

@ElenaTarasiuk asked if this is what recycled fashion looks like.

Is this what recycling fashion is like? — Elena Tarasiuk (@ElenaTarasiuk) October 6, 2022

In May this year, Balenciaga launched a limited collection of overly worn and distressed sneakers, labelled as ‘Paris Sneaker’. The Paris Sneaker collection featured 100 pairs of limited edition extra destroyed sneakers. The price of the shoes started from $625, which is approximately Rs 48,304, and went up to a range of $1,850, which is approximately Rs 1,42,982.

