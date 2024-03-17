India's Ras Malai ranked 2nd best cheese dessert globally by Taste Atlas. Details here

Ras Malai, an iconic Indian dessert, has been ranked second in the 'Top 10 Best Cheese Desserts' list released by Taste Atlas, a renowned experiential food guide. This delicacy, known for its delicate cheese dumplings soaked in saffron-infused milk syrup, originates from West Bengal.

The dessert is crafted from simple ingredients like white cream, sugar, milk, and chenna, a type of paneer cheese with a subtle cardamom flavour. It is often garnished with saffron, cashews, and almonds, and is best enjoyed during festive occasions like Holi, Durga Puja, or Diwali.

The list was topped by Poland’s Sernik, a dessert made with twarog, a special type of curd cheese, eggs, and sugar, often enjoyed with fruits and jellies. The third position was held by Greece’s Sfakianopita, a pie dish filled with creamy local cheese, served with honey and cinnamon.

Other cheese desserts that made it to the top 10 are New York-style cheesecake (USA), Japanese cheesecake (Japan), Basque cheesecake (Spain), Rakoczi turos (Hungary), Melopita (Greece), Kasekuchen (Germany), and Misa rezy (Czech Republic).

Other cheese desserts that made it to Taste Atlas' catalogue of best rated desserts are Kalitsounia (Greece), Cartola (Brazil), Romeu e Julieta (Brazil), Quesada pasiega (Spain) Mel i mato (Spain), Kohupiimakreem (Estonia), Placinta cu urda (Romania), Paskha (Russia), Halawat el-jeben (Syria), Martin Fierro (Uruguay), Topfentorte (Austria), Fiadone (France), Ostkaka (Sweden), Hosmerim (Turkiye), and Postre vigilante (Argentina).