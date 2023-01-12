From Bangkok to Queenstown, New Zealand: These are top 10 places in world to visit in 2023

The travel and lodging portal Airbnb has released a report listing the top places to visit in 2023. The list included places from Bangkok, Thailand, to Queenstown, New Zealand. Brazil and Australia topped the charts with the most destinations as Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Florianópolis, Porto Seguro and Salvador claimed six of the ten spots.

These are the top 10 places in world to visit in 2023

1. Málaga, Spain: This coastal south of Seville has sixteen dazzling beaches. For spectacular city views, travelers can visit the Gibralfaro Castle. People can also pay a visit to the Picasso Museum.

2. Sydney, Australia: Travelers can visit Sydney for the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge. Sydney has over 100, where travelers can snorkel, kayak, canoe, paddle board and surf, naturally.

3. Melbourne, Australia: Melbourne has Manchester Press for a morning cup of joe before travelers can explore the eclectic street art of the city’s hidden laneways. The Union Lane is not to be missed.

4. Auckland, New Zealand: Travelers can visit the Great Barrier Island which is an International Dark Sky Sanctuary, meaning the area is prime for stargazing. People can even embark on a whale safari in Hauraki Gulf or spend the day on the “island of wine,” also known as Waiheke Island.

5. Bangkok, Thailand: Bangkok was one of the most searched destinations in 2022. The Chao Phraya River gives the city the title of “Venice of the East,” filled with the majestic architecture of The Grand Palace and temples like Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan and the Bangkok National Museum. Travelers can also swing by the country’s largest market, Chatuchak Market.

6. Queenstown, New Zealand: Travelers can do hiking and skiing abound. Olympic-sized super pipes and thrilling runs at locations such as Coronet Peak, Treble Cone and Cardrona Alpine Resort can be explored.

7. Florianópolis, Brazil: Florianópolis is a lively, coastal state capital in southern Brazil. Lagoa da Conceição has a rollicking nightlife scene. For peaceful ocean views, travelers can explore Florianópolis by bus and the Mercado Municipal (public market) and walk the Lagoinha do Leste Trail, which offers peaceful ocean views.

8. Porto Seguro, Brazil: Porto Seguro, famed for its nightlife is filled with colonial and indigenous artifacts. For views and photo ops, head to Cidade Histórica in Old Town, where the reward is a view of Porto Seguro’s colorful buildings.

9. Perth, Australia: In Perth, travelers can enjoy snorkeling and surfing or head to Rottnest Island for a run in with the most adorable herbivorous marsupial, the quokka. Visitors can even spend a day with a Turkish Delight Martini at Hadiqa, a rooftop garden and urban green space in Perth’s east end.

10. Salvador, Brazil: Salvador, Brazil, is home to the Pelourinho UNESCO World Heritage Site and has cobblestone streets, multicolored buildings and the oldest architecture in town. Visitors can also learn about the local community with a visit to the Afro-Brazilian Museum. Foodies must visit the Paraíso Tropical.



