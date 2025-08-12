The Lumineers to perform in Delhi-NCR on February 1, 2026, as part of ‘The Automatic World Tour’

BookMyShow Live has announced that American folk-rock band The Lumineers will perform at Huda Ground in Delhi-NCR on February 1, 2026, as part of their global ‘The Automatic World Tour’. This will be the band’s only stop in the Indian subcontinent.

The tour supports their fifth studio album Automatic and showcases the group’s hallmark mix of intimate storytelling and powerful live performance. Tickets will go on sale at 12 pm IST on August 13, 2025, exclusively via BookMyShow.

Advertisement

Since debuting with their self-titled album in 2012, The Lumineers have become known for chart-topping hits like Ho Hey, Cleopatra, Stubborn Love, and Ophelia. Their music blends stripped-down instrumentation with emotionally resonant lyrics, earning multiple Grammy nominations and a global fan base.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map. The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we’re excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground.”

Advertisement

Founding members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites have earned a reputation for heartfelt live shows that feel more like shared experiences than traditional concerts. From performing at Madison Square Garden to Glastonbury and Coachella, the band’s live presence has captivated audiences worldwide. The Delhi-NCR show promises a similarly moving evening under the open sky.

With no other dates in the region, the concert offers a rare chance for fans across India to see a band that has helped define modern folk-rock.