Waterproof, lightweight, no USB ports: What Indians actually want from their luggage in 2026

Indians are travelling more often, and they know exactly what they want to carry. A new consumer insights report by PulseAI Research finds that luggage buying in India is being driven less by aspiration and more by the practical demands of repeated, frequent travel.

The report, titled "Baggage Check: What India Really Wants When It Packs for a Trip", surveyed 2,000 consumers across metro and non-metro markets.

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Travel is now routine, not occasional

The headline finding is one that luggage brands can no longer afford to ignore: 68% of Indian consumers travel every two to three months or more, and nearly four in ten consumers aged 25 to 44 travel monthly or more. That shift, from annual vacation to routine travel behaviour, is changing what people demand from their bags.

"Travel is becoming a way of life for Indian consumers, and that is fundamentally changing what they expect from luggage. Our research found that as travel frequency rises, utility has become the new premium," said Siddhartha Nangia, Co-founder of PulseAI Research. "Lightweight design, smooth mobility, durability, and convenience matter far more than technology gimmicks or branding alone. The next category leaders will be brands that reduce travel friction and consistently make journeys simpler, smoother, and more enjoyable."

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What Indian travellers actually want

The most desired luggage features are waterproof material (52%), lightweight construction (51%), and 360-degree spinner wheels (44%). Smart-tech features such as USB charging ports ranked significantly lower, a clear signal that Indian travellers are prioritising practical utility over innovation for its own sake.

The report also finds that consumers are increasingly building multi-bag travel habits rather than relying on a single suitcase. Backpacks emerged as the most preferred travel format, followed by check-in and cabin luggage.

Premium intent, but value still wins

There is a growing willingness to spend, 45% of consumers aged 25 to 34 said they would consider luggage priced above Rs 8,000. But the Rs 4,001 to Rs 8,000 range remains the strongest overall consideration bracket, suggesting that premiumisation is real but not yet dominant.

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Legacy brands hold recall, newer brands win on experience

VIP and Safari continue to lead in top-of-mind awareness and active usage. But the competitive gap is narrowing fast, and consumer preference is now evenly split between established and new-age brands at 45% each. Newer entrants like Mokobara and Assembly are outperforming legacy players on satisfaction and user experience, pointing to a market where product performance is beginning to matter more than brand familiarity alone.

How Indians are buying luggage

The purchase journey has gone omnichannel. Consumers browse on e-commerce platforms, validate choices in offline stores, research on brand websites, and buy wherever their confidence is highest. E-commerce currently leads the purchase journey, followed by offline retail and direct brand websites.