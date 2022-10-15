Want to get the right money mindset? Pick these 5 titles 

Entrepreneurship, investments, or compounding – the route to making money is varied. A ticket to a good life, the science and art of making money is a curiosity for many who want to understand the art and science of making a buck and building on it. We pick these five titles for you to build your relationship with money.

Soul Of Money by Lynne Twist

If there is just one book you want to read on this subject, let it be this one. Soul of Money started as a book and then a movement. The book questions our fundamental ideas about money – about how we want to earn it, spend it or give it away. The book addresses some fundamental questions about the subject of money, the ideas of investments, and compounding. Lynne Twist is a global activist and fundraiser who has raised more than $150 million for charitable causes. The insights of the book can help replace feelings of scarcity and guilt surrounding money and replace them with emotions of sufficiency, freedom, and purpose.

Thriving in Love & Money by Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn

Couples, early on, may not speak about money, but sooner or later how a duo manages money together becomes an important part of the relationship. Like family planning, money should be put on the table for discussion and be made as much a part of the so-called ‘couple goals.’ That’s the central point of Shaunti and Jeff Feldhahn’s important book – written to guide couples to so-called open up about the ‘M’ word. How to gain clarity about financial responsibilities and address money truths? How to avoid money and budget conflicts? Basically, how to look at money for what it is and what it does to support your relationship. Read it if you are in a couple and share financial responsibilities with your partner.

6 Months to 6 Figures by Peter Voogd

This book will inspire you. This is the author’s personal chronicle as he discusses the strategies, he used to zoom from no money to over six figures in six months. Peter Voogd built an $8 million sales company by age 27. Voogd generously shares his insights about the quickest ways to increase one’s finances and achieve massive financial goals in less time. The book contains real-world strategies and offers clear insights into the mind of a man who has learned to create financial success in his individual enterprise.

You Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero

Like other books from the ‘Badass’ series, this one too speaks directly to your misconceptions around money or the limiting beliefs that may have so far prevented you from exploring your financial potential. “Money is not evil” – is the key message of the book. How to draw your money goals and make them real? Is it possible to double your income within a certain time? Pick up this book for those insights.

Money isn’t the problem, you are by Gary Douglas and Dain Heer

Do you live with constant fear around money or face financial difficulty frequently? You could have blocks towards the idea of money or what the authors want to stress is that you could be in your own way while achieving abundance. The book could easily help you slip into an abundance mindset and help shift your relationship with money and change your perspective on cash flow. Read it for its tips and insights.